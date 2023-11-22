Daisy Ridley thinks people will be 'very excited' about her next Star Wars movie

HQ

Daisy Ridley has become a bit of a divisive figure among Star Wars fans. Some loved her portrayal of Rey, while others found the whole storyline revolving around her to be a bit messy. In any case, Lucasfilm clearly has faith in Rey, and is developing another film with Daisy Ridley in the role.

Speaking with Collider, Ridley gave out a few more details on this upcoming movie, though she kept her cards close to her chest. Apparently, it all began when she made a surprise appearance at the Star Wars Celebration.

"It was such a nice reception. I was shitting myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going to that. No one knew I was going to Celebration, bar like Kathy [Kennedy] and there were a couple of people. I was so nervous. Oh my God. It was such a wonderful reception. I'm very excited. The story is really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."

When asked whether this return would mark a new trilogy, Ridley had the following to say:

"I know the storyline for one film. That's not to say that that's all it is, but that's what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think. I mean, again, I don't know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited."

