news

Daisy Ridley thinks people will be 'very excited' about her next Star Wars movie

The Rey actress knows the plot for at least one more movie starring her.

HQ

Daisy Ridley has become a bit of a divisive figure among Star Wars fans. Some loved her portrayal of Rey, while others found the whole storyline revolving around her to be a bit messy. In any case, Lucasfilm clearly has faith in Rey, and is developing another film with Daisy Ridley in the role.

Speaking with Collider, Ridley gave out a few more details on this upcoming movie, though she kept her cards close to her chest. Apparently, it all began when she made a surprise appearance at the Star Wars Celebration.

"It was such a nice reception. I was shitting myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going to that. No one knew I was going to Celebration, bar like Kathy [Kennedy] and there were a couple of people. I was so nervous. Oh my God. It was such a wonderful reception. I'm very excited. The story is really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."

When asked whether this return would mark a new trilogy, Ridley had the following to say:

"I know the storyline for one film. That's not to say that that's all it is, but that's what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think. I mean, again, I don't know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited."

What do you want to see in a new Star Wars movie focused on Rey?

