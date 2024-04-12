Daisy Ridley takes on the ocean in Young Woman and the Sea trailer

Dansk
You may not be familiar with the name Gertrude Ederle, but in 1926 she made history by being the first woman to swim across the English Channel. A lot of people have attempted or crossed the 21-mile span of water since, but none of them were given the nickname the Queen of the Waves.
Now, Ederle's story is being turned into a movie, starring Daisy Ridley. Young Woman and the Sea releases on the 31st of May in select theatres, and comes from Jerry Bruckheimer, who of course has previous experience with all-things water based thanks to his run with the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.
Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think: