Daisy Ridley seems interested in appearing in more Star Wars movies

Most people would probably agree that the last three latest movies in the Skywalker saga have been less than stellar, with new and old fans pretty much agreeing that they should have been better. But not everything was bad and a whole lot of people seemed to like the new protagonist Rey (played by Daisy Ridley).

And Ridley herself seems to be up for more Star Wars. She now says she would be interested in appearing in more films should the opportunity present itself. This was revealed in a recent interview with IMDB while promoting her new project Sometimes I Think About Dying:

"I mean, I'm open to a phone call. I'm looking for employment!"

Both Taika Waititi and Kevin Feige are doing Star Wars projects and have mentioned in the past that they're reluctant to lean too heavily on what they call legacy characters and instead wants to focus on new personalities. But everything becomes nostalgia eventually, and we could absolutely see Rey return for a new adventure eventually and it would be interesting to see what has happened to the galaxy with the Emperor and First Order gone. What do you think?