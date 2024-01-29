Daisy Ridley says the story in Star Wars: New Jedi Order is awesome

Daisy Ridley is returning as Rey in the upcoming Star Wars: New Jedi Order and she's very excited about what's to come. For the first time ever, the classic film series has a female director, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and according to Ridley, she has great ideas about how to develop the film and the characters. Of course, the project is only in its infancy so no details are revealed in the interview with Variety but when asked how she thinks the franchise will change now that a woman is in the director's chair, she says she doesn't really know but that it will be something extraordinary, something special and really cool. In Ridley's own words:

"The short answer is I don't know. I'm excited to do the job, but not because Sharmeen is a woman. Her documentaries are amazing. Her idea for the story is cool as shit. No spoilers, but she gave me a rundown of the entire story. If it weren't amazing, I would have been like, 'OK, call me in five years.' But it's worthwhile."

Something else that is new for Ridley is that she no longer has her former co-stars with her. Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac are all gone from the cast list and when asked if she thinks it feels strange, she answers that it is not so strange but also that she does not know who will appear in the new film. A lot of water has flowed under the bridge and she herself has aged ten years since then. Actually, everything feels different but she hopes and believes that she has also evolved during these years and is even more ready for the role now. In her words:

"No, because I don't know what is what or who is who in the new movie. So much has happened for me since the Skywalker saga. I feel like a grown-up now. When I first started, I was, like, 20. I was the youngest on set. It took me the first two Star Wars films to feel worthy of being there. Now I'm in my 30s. The whole thing feels quite different. I've been able to work with other filmmakers, and hopefully, I've got better as a performer."

Star Wars: New Jedi Order is in production and is scheduled to premiere on 22 May 2026.