Daisy Ridley reported to be earning $12.5 million for new Star Wars film

In the wake of the financial problems at Disney, we've also seen several film projects and series fall by the wayside, but the new Star Wars film, starring Daisy Ridley's Rey, New Jedi Order has survived.

With the Ms. Marvel director at the helm, the film will tell the story of how Rey rebuilds the Jedi Order, 15 years after the events of Rise of Skywalker.

Now it's been revealed exactly how much it cost Disney to lure Ridley back to the role, with that said to be $12.5 million. Insiders, including The InSneider who broke the news, describe this as a remarkably large sum that is much higher than her usual rate.

