Daisy Ridley provides an update on Rey's solo Star Wars movie

In the future, we'll be returning to a galaxy far, far away for a new flick that will actually take us into a lesser known period, as it will explore the timeline after the events of The Rise of Skywalker and the fall of the First Order. This film will be a solo effort that revolves around Daisy Ridley's Jedi Rey Skywalker, and while it is very much an announced project, shared with the world on a public stage at the Star Wars Celebration event in London in 2023, we haven't really heard much else about it since then. And it's 2026 now...

Still, Ridley has positive things to share about the project whenever she is asked about it, as was the case during an interview with Comicbook recently, where the British actress explains.

"I am six years older. I am in a different moment. I think the story will be wonderful. I think the wait will be worthwhile. I think it will be a discovery, as all roles are, of where Rey is when we meet her again."

Ridley and Disney both still seem quite confident about making the film but the lack of movement and the fact that Star Wars will get new leadership this year, following Bob Iger and Kathleen Kennedy stepping down from their roles, you have to wonder if the project will see the light of day or if it will meet the same fate as other Star Wars ideas like the canned Ben Solo project.

Are you excited to see Rey return or do you think the future (or past...a long time ago...?) of Star Wars lies elsewhere?