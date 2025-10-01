Daisy Ridley faces the undead in We Bury the Dead

The dead walk again in the new, haunting teaser trailer for the upcoming We Bury the Dead, with Daisy Ridley in the lead role. Rather than relying on the overused tropes of the zombie genre, the film looks set to deliver a smarter and more psychologically layered approach.

The story follows Ava, a woman whose husband has gone missing after a disastrous military experiment. In her desperate search, she joins a so-called "body retrieval unit," tasked with collecting the remains of the fallen. But soon the corpses she buries begin to stir, revealing disturbing signs of life — and the true horror begins.

Behind the camera sits director Zak Hilditch, best known for These Final Hours. With We Bury the Dead, he aims to tell a more emotionally charged story infused with psychological dread, rather than just gore and spectacle.

The film will receive a limited theatrical release in Australia and New Zealand next week, with a wider rollout scheduled for January next year. Judging by the teaser, We Bury the Dead could breathe new life into a genre that many thought had run out of fresh ideas.