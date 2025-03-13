Daisy Ridley confirms Kathleen Kennedy is deeply involved in upcoming Rey film

HQ

The upcoming Star Wars: New Jedi Order, which sees the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey, is a project that Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy is deeply involved in. This is despite persistent rumours that she plans to retire in the near future. Ridley herself confirmed this at SXSW, where she also said that the claims about Kennedy are false.

"I believe that she's very involved. I think there was reporting that was not true. So yeah, very involved"

Kennedy herself has denied the rumours and clearly expressed her desire to remain part of the creative process at Lucasfilm for life.

Regarding Star Wars: New Jedi Order, Ridley also commented on the film's production schedule, mentioning that it is still uncertain exactly when filming will begin. But hopefully some more information will be revealed at Star Wars Celebration next month.

It's also worth noting how Kennedy is one of the driving factors behind Ridley actually making the decision to return once again. Something that seemed impossible after The Rise of Skywalker was finished filming.