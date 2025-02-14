Daisy Edgar-Jones, Will Poulter, and Jacob Elordi headline On Swift Horses

Three of Hollywood's biggest up and coming stars are set to headline a new movie from Sony Pictures. It's known as On Swift Horses, and it features Twisters' Daisy Edgar-Jones, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Will Poulter, and Saltburn's Jacob Elordi, all of whom star in this drama that features a love triangle and plenty of gambling on the ponies.

The film is set just after the Korean War and sees Edgar-Jones' Muriel and her husband Poulter's Lee having their lives turned upside down when Lee's brother Elordi's Julius shows up. Things get steamy and then Julius leaves in the hunt for an ex-lover, which soon sees Muriel spiral out of control and look to gambling on horse racing to plug the gap in her heart.

The full synopsis for On Swift Horses states: "Muriel and her husband Lee are beginning a bright new life in California when he returns from the Korean War. But their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee's charismatic brother, Julius, a wayward gambler with a secret past. A dangerous love triangle quickly forms. When Julius takes off in search of the young card cheat he's fallen for, Muriel's longing for something more propels her into a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and exploring a love she never dreamed possible."

The movie is directed by Bryce Kass and is expected to be premiering in cinemas from this April. You can see the trailer for it below.