Dahmer producer leaves Netflix

It seems he's heading towards Disney.

With two of Netflix's most watched original series under his belt, Ryan Murphy has become a hot talent, and now it is reported that Disney has managed to charm him with a hefty sum of money to start producing for them instead. This is despite the fact that Netflix signed a contract with Murphy six years ago worth three billion dollars.

Exactly how much Disney paid Murphy is still unknown and also goes against the company's aggressive savings package that has resulted in the firing of thousands of workers.

