Dahmer is now Netflix's second biggest series ever

Serial killers fascinate and few others as much as the Milwaukee cannibal, as evidenced by the ratings for Netflix's blockbuster Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. For three weeks after its premiere, Ryan Murphy's series has now grown to become the second biggest on Netflix ever with over 701 million viewing hours. The record and also the top spot is still some way off and is held firmly by Stranger Things' fourth season with well over 1.35 billion viewing hours. Huge numbers, from both parties.

Will this encourage Netflix to produce even more documentaries and series about evildoers? Who knows, but if they can maintain the same brilliant quality that as the Dahmer story, we'll hardly fight it.

Have you seen Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?

Thanks, Deadline.