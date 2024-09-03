Dafne Keen wants to play X-23 for the rest of her life

HQ

After Deadpool & Wolverine broke box-office records for an R-rated movie, it treated us to a glimpse at what mutants could look like in the wider MCU. Getting to see Gambit, Deadpool, Wolverine, and more as part of the wider universe was a blast, and there's one character fans are clamouring to see more of.

Dafne Keen as X-23 once again proved she was made for the role, and speaking with Empire magazine, it seems she's more than happy to keep playing X-23. "I would 100% do this for the rest of my life," she said.

We're not sure when we're going to see more mutants crossover with the main MCU, but it would be a missed opportunity not to strike while the iron is hot thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine. Perhaps X-23 could get her own series in the future, explaining what she's been up to since Logan.