Dafne Keen faces a grisly fate in the upcoming horror film Whistle

HQ

The folk over at Elevation Pictures are looking to kickstart the year with a horror film that will surely lead to a few sleepless nights. Known as Whistle, this flick revolves around a young cast who must face their fears and overcome impending doom, all after investigating an ancient Aztec Death Whistle relic that just so happens to summon one's peril.

The plot synopsis of this frightening flick explains: "A misfit group of unwitting high school students stumble upon a cursed object, an ancient Aztec Death Whistle. They discover that blowing the whistle and the terrifying sound it emits will summon their future deaths to hunt them down. As the body count rises, the friends investigate the origins of the deadly artifact in a desperate effort to stop the horrifying chain of events that they have set in motion."

Whistle actually has a rather interesting cast as leading the gang is X-23 herself, Dafne Keen, who is being supported by Yellowjackets star Sophie Nelisse. Beyond this, Nick Frost even makes an appearance as a high school teacher that gets wrapped up in the situation.

Whistle is actually available in some cinemas around the world as of the moment, but for those in the UK in particular, you will have to wait until February 13 (Friday the 13th... ooooh, spooky) to catch the movie. Until then, don't miss the trailer for Whistle below.