Dafne Keen addresses whether she will appear as X-23 in Avengers: Doomsday

When Deadpool & Wolverine landed in cinemas last year, it actually served as a second-chance of sorts for many characters who up until this point have failed to break into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One such example was Dafne Keen as X-23, as the actress appeared as the Mutant in the movie, reprising the role she previously played in the excellent Logan.

Now that X-23 is officially part of the MCU, the big question is where she will next pop-up. This is a question that many are asking Keen, including ScreenRant, who attended Fan Expo Canada and inquired if we can expect the clawed hero to feature in Avengers: Doomsday.

Keen commented on this with the stark response of: "I actually have no idea, like, legitimately, I swear to you... I literally, right now, I have no idea. I've not heard."

Considering that Avengers: Doomsday started filming earlier this year, this likely means that X-23 won't appear in the flick, or perhaps Keen is just playing coy, in the same way that many have in the past with MCU films to prevent spoiling an exciting character appearance...

Would you like to see X-23 return soon?