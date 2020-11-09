English
news
Daemon X Machina

Daemon X Machina's anniversary update offers players free content

Version 1.4.0 adds an all-new mission and several cosmetic items.

It has been officially a year since Daemon X Machina launched on the Switch, and developer Marvelous First Studio has celebrated this milestone with a new content update. Update 1.4.0 is out now for players on Nintendo Switch and PC and adds new cosmetic items, as well as an additional mission where you can "obtain new equipment."

You can see the full list of additions below:

"Grossfeiern" Arsenal skin
"Grandemon" Outer suit
"Eclipse RT: Omega Destruction Strategy" Order - Battle against the strengthened Colossal Immortal "Eclipse Q."
Three Arsenal decals
Three Preview backgrounds

You can also read our full review of Daemon X Machina here.

Daemon X Machina

Daemon X Machina

Daemon X Machina
Written by Kieran Harris

"We envisioned that Daemon X Machina would be a solid return to form for the once-beloved mech shooter genre, but sadly things here just didn't live up to our expectations."



