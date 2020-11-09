Daemon X Machina's anniversary update offers players free content

You're watching Advertisements

It has been officially a year since Daemon X Machina launched on the Switch, and developer Marvelous First Studio has celebrated this milestone with a new content update. Update 1.4.0 is out now for players on Nintendo Switch and PC and adds new cosmetic items, as well as an additional mission where you can "obtain new equipment."

You can see the full list of additions below:

"Grossfeiern" Arsenal skin

"Grandemon" Outer suit

"Eclipse RT: Omega Destruction Strategy" Order - Battle against the strengthened Colossal Immortal "Eclipse Q."

Three Arsenal decals

Three Preview backgrounds

You can also read our full review of Daemon X Machina here.