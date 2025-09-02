Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

The fast-paced waltz of demons and machines is a strange spectacle, one that both charms and infuriates in equal measure. It's like an improvised Dancing with the Stars number, full of jaw-dropping acrobatics but also such spectacular wipe-outs that you have to wonder if this was really ready for the stage. The creators surely have experience, since Titanic Scion isn't the first Daemon x Machina game.

Six years ago, the series' debut mech-brawler tripped mostly on its technical execution. You'd be hard-pressed to find a clunkier robo-war, but blame was shifted to the dance partner: the tiny Switch probably wasn't the best choice for whirlwind action. Well, the sequel runs on newer hardware, though depending on the lag, your fistfights will be delivered either instantly or in three business days. How nice to see traditions respected!

Otherwise, history doesn't matter much, since Titanic Scion aims for a wider audience than its predecessor. Even though the original eventually got a Steam release, it was primarily known as a Switch title. Now, versions for all current platforms are dropping at once. For many, this will probably be (regardless of sequel status) the first invitation to the shared stage of demons and mechs. The game takes the lead and guides players by the hand through both the story and the most important gameplay steps. Newcomers won't stumble.

Getting in is easy, but the mech-rumba isn't for everyone. Actually, calling them "mechs" is misleading, since the colossal robots belonged to the first game. For some reason the devs went full Iron Man this time: now it's human-sized tin cans duking it out. Everything feels comically small, like being shoved back into a toddler's body among towering, swaying adults. Thankfully, the metal suits can be customised endlessly into party-ready form, no holding back on self-expression.

Unfortunately, the game does everything it can to stop you from getting the exact parts you need to realise that vision. From a defeated foe you can pick only ONE piece of loot, no matter what's available. And yes, this also applies to boss fights. If you're offered both a blueprint for new weapons and rare crafting material, you have to choose. Typically, blueprints are nasty in that they require those same unique materials you only get from that exact boss. In practice, the system forces you to replay already-cleared content, paradoxically limiting self-expression in a game that's supposed to encourage it.

The story fares no better, even if the opening minutes promise greatness. At first, you're given a fantastic character creator full of delightful surprises. Your custom protagonist bends to whatever mould you want: heroes can be short or tall, young or old, cartoonishly exaggerated or subtly grounded. You can mark your character with scars from a tragic past, or just slap a clown nose right in the middle of their serious face. Despite the countless options, the protagonist remains a stranger because the story doesn't bend. At worst, conversations offer you four choices of dialogue that all lead to the same outcome. Your character's personality is forever locked as the brooding soldier who wants to rescue their bestie from the intro. Sure, the characters allegedly have history - good for them - but I personally knew that supposed best friend for maybe ten minutes tops. Titanic Scion seriously expects players to weep over things just because they're presented as "Important" with a capital I.

But let's be honest: no one plays robot-brawlers for pointless chatter, so thankfully the combat delivers - at least partly. When two human-sized fighters are pounding each other, the flaws fade. There's plenty of speed as lasers and missiles collide in an endless harmony of counterattacks. At times, it's even romantically beautiful, like a modern wedding dance.

There's tinkering to be done beyond weaponry too: shields, mass, fuel consumption, there's variety, even if every build is just another Iron Man variant. My custom build was a fragile little turbo-bug, going down in just a couple of hits, wielding a lightsaber in one hand and tossing a massive iron club that looped back like a boomerang in the other. The absurd, physics-defying trajectory came from "gene mutations," which are upgrades applied to the hero inside the metal suit.

As a neat idea, excessive mutation causes complications, with each new tumour slowly morphing your painstakingly crafted character into a more demonic form. It's the perfect excuse to ponder where humanity ends, as organic slime and mechanical parts bury all traces of what looks human. Sadly, this of course leads to the inevitable monologues that try way too hard to be philosophical about humanity. If you've ever watched a sci-fi anime, don't expect surprises.

What is surprising is how badly the game's combat holds up when facing anything larger than human-sized enemies. The camera has no idea what it's supposed to show, especially in melee, where finding a usable angle or distance is a nightmare. Immersion suffers most: your hero can literally get stuck inside the enemy's oversized model. Sometimes, giant creatures are even too big for themselves. My absolute favourite? A hulking robot that blasted me straight into the grave by firing through both its torso and legs without flinching.

Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion entertains when it works. The real fun comes when you flip the online switch. The three-player co-op throws you all into the jaws of death with shiny steel buttcheeks, comparing wannabe-mech builds that are either brilliantly clever or laughably stupid. Unfortunately, too many issues pile up, so I treat the game the same way it teaches me to treat armour and upgrades: I'll swap to a better dance partner as soon as one comes along.