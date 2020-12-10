Daemon X Machina just received a cross-save Update

You're watching Advertisements

The third-person shooter action game Daemon X Machina has been out for more than a year, and its developer Marvelous First Studio still works hard to keep offering new content for the players.

Now, one more major update has been released: fans can enjoy the cross-save function, allowing for seamless save data transfer between the Windows PC and Nintendo Switch versions.

It's worth mentioning that last month Daemon X Machina just received a free anniversary update, you can check details here.