Daemon X Machina

Daemon X Machina just received a cross-save Update

The third-person action game now has seamless save data transfer between Switch and PC.

The third-person shooter action game Daemon X Machina has been out for more than a year, and its developer Marvelous First Studio still works hard to keep offering new content for the players.

Now, one more major update has been released: fans can enjoy the cross-save function, allowing for seamless save data transfer between the Windows PC and Nintendo Switch versions.

It's worth mentioning that last month Daemon X Machina just received a free anniversary update, you can check details here.

