Daemon X Machina is receiving a free trial on Nintendo Switch next week

Mech shooter Daemon X Machina is the latest title confirmed to be receiving a free trial on Nintendo Switch. The trial is set to be held September 13-19 and it will be accessible for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in both Europe and Japan. The game can be downloaded ahead of the free trial right now by either visiting the Nintendo Online tab on your console or searching for Daemon X Machina within the Nintendo eShop.

Our thoughts on Daemon X Machina at launch were pretty mixed and in our initial review, we said: "With a striking cel-shaded visual style and Kenichiro Tsukuda from the Armored Core series at the helm, we envisioned that Daemon X Machina would be a solid return to form for the once-beloved mech shooter genre, but sadly things here just didn't live up to our expectations."

Still, the game is free to check out here, and it's likely that the experience overall would have improved through two years worth of post-release updates.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.