Marvelous Inc. did not enjoy huge success with Daemon X Machina on the Nintendo Switch (if you're interested you can read our review to find out more), so the developer will take a second roll of the dice next week when the game releases on PC via Steam.

Xseed is publishing the explosive actioner on February 13. It'll cost £49.99/€59.99, but you can get a small discount as well as pre-order incentives until mid-February. You can see the official PC requirements below.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 8.1/10 (64-bit)Processor: Intel i5-3470 / AMD FX-8300Memory: 6 GB RAMGraphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 660 / Radeon HD7870DirectX: Version 11Storage: 13 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 8.1/10 (64-bit)Processor: Intel i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600Memory: 8 GB RAMGraphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX580DirectX: Version 11Storage: 13 GB available space