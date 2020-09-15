Cookies

news
Daemon X Machina

Daemon X Machina gets a free update in November

The forthcoming update is set to include additional customisation options and a new weapon.

The former Switch-exclusive action game Daemon X Machina jumped onto the PC in February but ever since then, the team has gone silent. This week, however, Nintendo sent out a new sign of life, because Marvelous' development department is apparently planning another free update for the game.

In November, players can look forward to more cosmetic customisation items as well as a new weapon. This will come in handy because the team is also talking about a new boss opponent who is challenging the experienced mecha soldiers. Take a look at these additions on the screenshots below:

Daemon X Machina
