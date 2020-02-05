Daedalic halts work on A Year Of Rain after low turnout

German developer Daedalic's triumphant march into the esports arena was supposed to start in early November with strategy game A Year Of Rain, which started life on Steam in Early Access.

Unfortunately, the game hasn't been able to attract many players since launch, which is why the dev team has had to admit defeat. As GameStar reports, the developers clarified that work on the game will stop, with the news first announced over on Discord.

The last patch will go online on Friday, February 07, and this will shut down the official server structure and instead introduce classic peer-to-peer connections for online matches. After that, A Year Of Rain is AWOL until further notice.

After Blizzard blundered through the launch of Warcraft III: Reforged this past week or so, it seems as though Daedalic has made the logical decision to devote itself to new endeavours, although the game will remain playable on Steam for now.