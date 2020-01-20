Cookies

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Dad makes home-made accessibility controller to play Zelda

His weekend project for his daughter has gone viral, even attracting the attention of Microsoft and Phil Spencer.

Rory Steel has caught headlines this week, as he started the weekend with a simple goal, as revealed on Twitter, which was to make The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild accessible for his daughter using parts from eBay as well as the Xbox Adaptive Controller from Microsoft.

This instantly captured the hearts of gamers across the world, and yesterday he shared an update showing his daughter using the finished product, playing Breath of the Wild without issue.

Steel also revealed that Microsoft offered advice on his project, and that Logitech have even reached out about helping with another version, with Steel also thinking about making his own guide.

Even Xbox chief Phil Spencer offered his admiration for the finished product, as have many others on social media.

How can gaming be even more accessible?

