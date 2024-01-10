Daan's latest dishwasher is the most adorable dishwasher you've ever seen

HQ

While a lot of people might have fitted dishwashers in their kitchens, if you live in a smaller home that doesn't have the room for such a luxury, you may be searching for a solution to help you with your dishwashing needs.

Daan has created a gadget that can tick this box, and do so in a way that will make you smile. Because the customisable Bob the eco-compact dishwasher might just be the most adorable household gadget we've ever seen.

It features space to handle dishes from up to three people, as well as coming in over 15 colour variations. Bob also has an integrated water tank that can either be filled up or connected to a water source, all while featuring an LCD touchscreen display so you can easily select the right cleaning cycle.

To learn more about Bob, catch the latest Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the gadget.