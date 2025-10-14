Da Red Gobbo makes his return in Warhammer's commemorative Christmas mini

HQ

Another year in its last few months, another commemorative miniature revealed by Games Workshop featuring the one and only Da Red Gobbo. A mainstay of Christmas minis in recent years, Da Red Gobbo might not fill your enemies with fear on the tabletop, but for collectors he's a cheery little goblin who loves giving gifts as much as he likes cracking skulls.

As revealed on the Warhammer Community website, Da Red Gobbo this year is packed inside a little buddy in the form of his tin man. He might look like a nutcracker, but he's a lot more deadly than the ballet might have you believe, as he'll stop at nothing to ensure all Da Red Gobbo's gifts reach the good boyz and nobz.

Alongside the mini, which you can pick up later this year, there is also a new novella featuring Da Red Gobbo, which stars a unlucky but plucky grot named Bodgit who finds himself in the bowels of a space hulk, where his odds of survival might as well be 0.

This is an ad: