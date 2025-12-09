D-topia is a puzzle adventure about maximising happiness

HQ

Next year, one of the handful of games that will be published by Annapurna Interactive will be the delightful and charming puzzle adventure called D-topia. Developed by Marumittu Games, this is a title that revolves around a player-operated Facilitator, whose sole goal and purpose is to solve puzzles in order to maintain and maximise the happy life that has been curated by an artificial intelligence.

Coming to most platforms, be that PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch 1 and 2, D-topia just appeared at the Wholesome Snack Showcase, where we got another taste and example of the game, which promises to highlight the "various fun logic puzzles players can experience while acting as the facilitator of D-topia."

With launch planned for next year, expect to see more from the game soon, and otherwise, check out a glimpse of D-topia below.