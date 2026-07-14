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There's something to be said about a video game you can't easily define in a sentence or two. It can often be a flaw of AAA and major series that you don't necessarily need to play a game in question to know what it's about, but this is far from the case for developer Marumittu Games and their project D-topia.

What we have with this title is a combination of a life-sim, puzzler, and adventure game, a project where the aim is to exist in a utopian facility curated by an artificial intelligence, with the player starring as a Facilitator, an individual whose purpose is to keep the residents happy and the facility running without issues. Essentially, you take on the role of a mechanic crossed with a human resources representative, and you need to explore the facility, deal with the concerns of citizens, repair damage, all while conforming to rules, breaking them if necessary, and completing your day job at the same time.

Yep, it's a bit of an odd combination, but as each element of D-topia is actually offered in a rather rudimentary state, it all complements the wider whole to make for a pleasant and charming experience. There are characters you feel inclined to talk to, ingenious and simplistic puzzles you want to solve, collectibles to hunt, and a day-to-day routine that emphasises shorter play sessions, allowing you to log in and off quite easily. Oh, and let's not forget how you can put your stamp on the story by making choices through a specific branching system, all so you get events and an ending that feels a little more personal.

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But anyway, let's hone in on some of the areas in added depth, beginning with the narrative. It's basic but effective. What Marumittu has cooked up won't blow socks off with its dialogue, but there is an underlying premise being explored each day related to the facility as a whole and how the human residents live at the whim of the curator AI designed to ensure residents are always happy. On paper, it sounds like a fantastic deal to live in D-topia, but then you start learning about the more niche regulations, and how residents who break the tight rules are sent to be 'rehabilitated' elsewhere... The point is, as the story unpacks, you get a sense there's something lurking in the water of D-topia, if you will, that this infallible facility isn't quite as happy and faultless as it claims to be, and getting to the bottom of this becomes a key and entertaining narrative thread to follow.

Then building on this point, we have the choices and how these play into the wider equation. The branching system and the choices aren't common, in fact, they're only offered during 'Brain Meeting' segments where you look back at formerly gathered information to come to a clear answer and decision. This design means you'll often be happy with your choices as the flow chart system enables you to critically think it through, but there will always be elements leaving you a tad concerned, be this how covering for someone else's mistakes will reflect poorly on you or how telling someone to avoid a medical procedure will impact their lives down the line. It's an interesting balance and one that works in practice.

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As per the adventuring element, I do think this is where D-topia slips and stumbles the most, simply as there's not a great deal of interesting places to go or things to find. Largely, you'll be wandering around looking for core characters to communicate with or Block Side terminals to interact with so you can hunt for the collectible mice inhabiting the alternative region of D-topia. Beyond also spending credits earned during your day job on apartment collectibles or cat food, there really is very little to do from an adventuring standpoint, especially when considering the level structure and how the world is basically put together in a series of interconnected rooms you navigate by moving through horizontally. It works, without question, but it's not exactly a design choice that'll steal the spotlight.

The puzzles on the other hand are an area I actually feel D-topia doesn't lean into enough. Marumittu plays around with some ingenious ideas and mechanics in this small segment of the wider game, with each set of levels offering up new challenges and systems. The underlying design philosophy is that all puzzles are quite easy to understand, but the solutions can be trickier to conquer. Generally, we're talking about basic mathematical challenges about going from point A to B in a specific way, using all the tiles in a limited grid while passing through numbered checkpoints a certain way, even embracing an alternative-Minesweeper-like situation where you have to tick certain boxes depending on the numbers nearby tiles register. The point is, it's straightforward but also truly ingeniously put together, and I do believe D-topia could offer two to three-times as many puzzles as it does and you still wouldn't tire of chipping away at them.

D-topia isn't perfect and it might be a tad too slowly-paced for some players to enjoy, but if you just embrace the relaxed nature and chip away at the game on a day-to-day basis, you'll likely find yourself steadily adoring it more and more. The characters are interesting to learn more about, the underlying narrative is packed with mystery and intrigue, the puzzles are exceptional, there are core and key parts of D-topia that really stand out. Plus, it's designed to be a more concise experience, so while it isn't a fast-paced game, it also doesn't overstay its welcome. Ultimately, what Marumittu has cooked up here is a lovely indie treat perfect for fans searching for something a little more relaxing and soothing this summer.