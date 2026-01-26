Czechs raise over $6 million to send generators to freezing Ukraine

HQ

In just five days, Czech citizens have raised more than $6 million to provide Ukraine with generators, heaters, and batteries, as hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians face freezing temperatures after Russian strikes on the country's power grid. Ukrainian engineers have been working around the clock in hazardous conditions to restore electricity, with temperatures plunging as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius.

The fundraising drive, organized by the grassroots initiative darekproputina.cz, has mobilized nearly 75,000 donors, and an additional 15 million crowns ($730,000) are expected. The group has previously provided Ukraine with drones, medical supplies, and even military equipment, totaling more than 55 million euros since the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

SOS Kyiv: Quick collection for generators and backup batteries // darekproputina.cz

Over the weekend, organizers secured two large diesel generators valued at 8 million crowns each for small healthcare facilities. The campaign is coordinating with Ukrainian partners to speed up deliveries and avoid lengthy customs delays, while also sourcing some equipment from local Czech suppliers. Batteries and chemical heaters are particularly in demand, allowing residents to charge phones and run small appliances when power is available.

"Time is critical," said Martin Ondracek, one of the organizers. "We have about 30 people working to get the supplies to Ukraine as quickly as possible." The initiative aims to reach hospitals, clinics, and vulnerable communities before conditions worsen further.

The European Commission is also contributing to relief efforts, pledging 447 emergency generators worth 3.7 million euros ($4.39 million) to help Ukrainians cope with the energy crisis. Citizens' efforts, combined with international support, are offering a lifeline to those enduring one of the coldest weeks in Ukraine since the war began.