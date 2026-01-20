Czech Republic rules out selling fighter jets to Ukraine

HQ

The Czech Republic will not provide Ukraine with light combat aircraft capable of intercepting drones, Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced on Monday. The decision counters a proposal from President Petr Pavel, who had suggested the country could supply several jets to Kyiv.

Pavel, a vocal supporter of Ukraine, said last week that Ukraine had expressed interest in purchasing subsonic L-159 planes. Babis, speaking after a cabinet meeting, said the jets were needed by the Czech army and could not be spared. "The planes are not available and we do not have any other ones," he stated.

L-159 // Shutterstock

Babis has consistently resisted military aid to Ukraine, opting out of the EU loan program to Kyiv last December. His position contrasts with Pavel's strong backing of Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing war.

The proposal to send aircraft had also drawn criticism from Babis's coalition partners, particularly the far-right, pro-Russian SPD. The prime minister emphasized that the current stance mirrors that of the previous government, which likewise declined to send L-159 jets to Ukraine...