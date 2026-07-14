Czech Republic introduces 150 km/h speed limit on highways

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As is well known, Germany is famous for its motorways, which allow unlimited speeds on several stretches. Although it's certainly not the same thing, the Czech Republic will now become the first EU country to try something that's nonetheless somewhat along the same lines: significantly raised speed limits of up to 150 kilometres per hour, according to Boosted.

However, this is not a general increase but applies for the time being only to a 47-kilometre stretch, with digital signs that can lower the speed limit during heavy traffic, bad weather, and similar conditions.

The debate is heated regarding both traffic safety and increased emissions, but the country has now decided to test the measure, and it remains to be seen whether it will spread to other countries in the future.