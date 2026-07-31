HQ

UEFA has unequivocally rejected FIFA plans to sell off part of World Cup to investors, and even threatened to boycott World Cup and not participate in any competitions if the plan goes through. But while UEFA claimed that all their 55 members had agreed on the ultimatum, the Czech Republic may think otherwise.

David Trunda, president of the Football Association of the Czech Republic (FAČR) said to SkySports on Wednesday that they saw the "pragmatic benefits" for the collaboration, and that the $40m (initially 20 million) promised by FIFA to each nation if they signed would provide valuable additional funding to support grassroots football and infrastructure development in the country.

"Of course we need more details, but my personal point of view is that I can see the positive impact of FIFA's intentions", said Trunda, so far the only "disobedient" president of an European football association. However, that was said on Wednesday, before UEFA confirmed the boycott and with Asia and North and Central America also rejecting FIFA's plans. Now Infantino is losing support even inside of FIFA, so it all points out that the plan is completely doomed...