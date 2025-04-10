Czech Republic considers Gripen lease extension ahead of F-35 arrival

HQ

The latest news on the Czech Republic . The country is currently evaluating a fresh lease extension offer for 12 Gripen C/D fighter jets, aiming to keep its airspace secure until the arrival of the Lockheed Martin F-35 in 2031.

The $732 million deal would allow Prague to operate the Gripens for another eight years, while the necessary maintenance and pilot training are covered. The revised terms include significant financial savings compared to earlier proposals, reflecting ongoing negotiations.

With the Czech Air Force set to modernize its Gripen fleet, the extension is seen as a necessary step until the transition to more advanced fighter jets. For now, it remains to be seen whether the deal will be finalized before the end of the current government's term.