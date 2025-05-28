Czech Republic blames China for sustained cyber espionage

Dansk
The latest news on the Czech Republic and China. On Wednesday, the Czech government has attributed a prolonged cyberattack on its foreign ministry's communications systems to a hacker group linked to Chinese state security.
Officials say the intrusion, which compromised non-classified channels, has damaged diplomatic trust and prompted a direct diplomatic response. The EU and NATO expressed unified support, while Beijing has yet to respond, so stay tuned for further updates.