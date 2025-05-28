English
Czech Republic blames China for sustained cyber espionage

Foreign Ministry accuses Beijing-linked hackers of targeting critical state systems and summons Chinese ambassador in protest.

The latest news on the Czech Republic and China. On Wednesday, the Czech government has attributed a prolonged cyberattack on its foreign ministry's communications systems to a hacker group linked to Chinese state security.

Officials say the intrusion, which compromised non-classified channels, has damaged diplomatic trust and prompted a direct diplomatic response. The EU and NATO expressed unified support, while Beijing has yet to respond, so stay tuned for further updates.

Jan LIPAVSKY, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czechia arrives to attend in a meeting of EU foreign ministers, at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium on November 14, 2022 // Shutterstock

