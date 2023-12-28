Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow launches for Switch and Xbox in January

Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow was released for PC in April this year after a slight delay, and received good criticism from both media and players. Now it's time for the adventure to be enjoyed by more players, as it launches for Switch and Xbox on January 10.

The adventure follows the Moonshadow Huntress named Cynthia Stranborg, who is trying to find out what has happened in her home village, and also saving people. The adventure offers a whole lot of freedom, and you will be able to learn new skills and enhance your weapons, all while solving puzzles and uncovering the story. The gameplay is mainly stealth based, but there will be combat as well for people who prefer this.