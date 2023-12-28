Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow

Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow launches for Switch and Xbox in January

The game has been available on PC since April.

Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow was released for PC in April this year after a slight delay, and received good criticism from both media and players. Now it's time for the adventure to be enjoyed by more players, as it launches for Switch and Xbox on January 10.

The adventure follows the Moonshadow Huntress named Cynthia Stranborg, who is trying to find out what has happened in her home village, and also saving people. The adventure offers a whole lot of freedom, and you will be able to learn new skills and enhance your weapons, all while solving puzzles and uncovering the story. The gameplay is mainly stealth based, but there will be combat as well for people who prefer this.

