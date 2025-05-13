Cynthia Erivo to play 23 roles in West End adaptation of Dracula

HQ

Theatre plays and shows aren't as popular as they once were, but they are still a beloved form of entertainment. We still tend to see many big name stars taking a break from film and TV to do a run of performances on stage, and one of the next to commit to this is Cynthia Erivo.

The Wicked star will soon be appearing in the international version of director Kip Williams' Dracula stageplay, which formerly premiered in Australia for the Sydney Theatre Company. The show will be coming to London's West End in February 2026, and it'll be quite a demanding performance as it will see Erivo playing not one, not two, not even four roles like in the second season of Poker Face, but 23 roles in total, including the titular bloodsucking creature of legend.

As per The Guardian, the show will be looking to combine live theatre with prerecorded video, to create a show that is described as "cine-theatre". This won't be Erivo's first experience with stage performances, as she did formerly appear in 2016's The Color Purple, where she landed a Tony award for her efforts.

