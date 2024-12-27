Cynthia Erivo teases emotional song in Wicked: For Good

HQ

Cynthia Erivo, who portrays Elphaba in the upcoming Wicked: For Good, has shared a sneak peek into an emotional original song featured in the sequel. In a recent appearance on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, Erivo revealed that she co-wrote the song with Stephen Schwartz, the original composer of the Broadway musical.

Describing the experience of filming the track, she mentioned that the cast and crew were visibly moved, with some even brought to tears. While she kept the song's title under wraps, she hinted that it would have a profound emotional impact on audiences, just as it did on set.

The addition of this new song is a surprising turn for the Wicked franchise, as the first film primarily featured songs from the stage production. Alongside Erivo's contribution, her co-star Ariana Grande will also perform an original song in the sequel.

Are you excited to hear these original songs when Wicked: For Good hits theaters in 2025?