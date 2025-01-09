Cynthia Erivo reveals which Marvel character she wants to play

HQ

Cynthia Erivo has been a very popular name as of late, largely due to her performance in Wicked, a musical adaptation of the Broadway play that took cinemas by storm in late 2024. This isn't the only theatrical tempest that Erivo intends to stir up either, as the actress has now revealed the one character, a Marvel superhero at that, who she would really enjoy taking a crack at portraying on the big screen.

Speaking to National Board of Review at the NBR Awards, Erivo stated that she would really enjoy being able to put her spin on the mutant and X-Men legend Storm. Specifically when asked which role out of any she is attempting to manifest, Erivo stated:

"I really want to play Storm. I know it sounds frivolous but I think... we haven't uncovered how grand she is, and all of that inner turmoil that she has. So, I think that there's a world where we could... I don't know... do something with that."

As the mutants look rumoured to soon be a much bigger part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, maybe in the upcoming Avengers films, but no doubt at the latest soon afterward, maybe there is a world where we see Erivo taking on the task of portraying the Weather Witch.