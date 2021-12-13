Cookies

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Cygames' Granblue Fantasy: Relink releases worldwide for PC and Playstation in 2022

A new trailer was presented at the Granblue Fantasy FES 2021.

There was some exciting news for fans of the mobile game Granblue Fantasy over the past weekend, but developer Cygames saved the biggest surprise for the last moment. According to the developers, the JRPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink (previously known as "Re:Link") is set to be released next year no only on PS4 and PS5, but also on PC. As the game slowly prepares for its worldwide launch, a new trailer has been aired with flashy gameplay footage showcasing the eye-catching 3D anime style of the artists at Cydesignation.

Gematsu picked up some more details about the game for us, some of which go back to the official website. Firstly, we learn that fans will be able to control many different characters from the Granblue Fantasy universe themselves, and in addition to the single-player campaign, there will be an online co-op mode for up to four players with challenging battles. You can also complete these battles solo with the help of CPU comrades.

