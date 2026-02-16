Cyclone Gezani kills at least 59 in Madagascar

HQ

At least 59 people have died and 16,000 have been displaced after Cyclone Gezani swept across Madagascar last week, the National Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) reported Monday. Another 15 people remain missing, 804 were injured, and more than 423,000 were affected by the storm.

Gezani struck the Indian Ocean island just 10 days after Tropical Cyclone Fytia killed 14 and displaced over 31,000 people. At its peak, Gezani sustained winds of 185 km/h (115 mph) with gusts up to 270 km/h (168 mph), uprooting trees and tearing metal from rooftops.

The cyclone initially moved west across the Mozambique Channel, producing waves up to 10 metres in southern Mozambique, before curving back east toward Madagascar. Authorities have issued a red alert for the Ampanihy district in southwestern Madagascar, where the storm is expected to pass about 100 km off the coast on Monday evening, with winds around 65 km/h but no heavy rainfall anticipated...