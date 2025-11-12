Cycling president talks about proposal on charging Tour de France spectators: "It touches a national debate"

HQ

David Lappartient, president of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), recently commented about the debate of charging spectators in Tour de France or other cycling races in an interview with Ouest France (via RMC Sport). The idea, recently discussed in the world of cycling to increase revenues for the cyclists and teams, would "touch a national debate", said Lappartient, who is also a politician for the Morbihan departmental council in Brittany.

"Ticketing is a bit complicated in the Tour de France because historically, it touches on a national debate. The departments, regions, and municipalities that provide funding will say yes, I want the Tour, but I want people to be able to come to my town for free."

"A legal framework needs to be established; charging for public space in France is complicated", the president said, suggesting that "It's not impossible, but it will still be a revolution compared to what we're used to". However, he believes people would accept it, as long as they know the money goes to the riders. "When I was the organizer of the Grand Prix de Plumelec, we charged for entry to the Côte de Cadoudal, and we were able to continue organizing the race because of that revenue. It was 5 euros per person; the public understands that."

