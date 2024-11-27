Cyberpunk live-action project hasn't moved out of its concept stage

HQ

As well as the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, and another project with Netflix, the Cyberpunk IP also has a live-action project in the works. Announced last year, it has been one of the more intriguing things CD Projekt Red has lined up, as we know very little about it.

We don't even know if it's a movie, TV show, or something else, and it seems CD Projekt Red is still largely figuring out what the gist of this project is as well. In a recent earnings report (the same one that confirmed The Witcher 4 is in full production and that the Cyberpunk 2077 sales have hit 30 million), CD Projekt Red CEO Michał Nowakowski confirmed the project is still in the concept phase.

In a transcription via VGC, Nowakowski clarifies that "the conceptual stage has various stages of advancement, so we're for sure further in than we were a year ago, but we're also not yet at the stage where we would be shopping around the concept to potential streamers or studios."

"I'd say it's probably a similar window between here and now as was between when we announced it about a year ago and today, so within that window I would expect we're going to get to shopping [it] around."

So, perhaps check back in a year's time to see where we could be up to with the live-action project. Depending on how big CD Projekt Red wants to go with it, it could be a massive undertaking as well.