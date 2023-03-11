Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won the Anime Awards' top prize

When Cyberpunk: Edgerunners arrived on Netflix last summer, it became clear pretty quickly that the show was something special. It generated tons of viewers and received a bunch of different nominations as the year went on (including at The Game Awards in the Best Adaptation slot). To this end, the title has been nominated for another slate of awards at the Anime Awards, and has even taken home the top award at the event.

As announced on Twitter, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has won Anime of the Year, and even Best Voice Actor Performance (English) at the Anime Awards this year. In the top category, it beat out the likes of Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and even Spy X Family to win the award.

Have you seen Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? Do you think it deserves to be Anime of the Year?