Cyberpunk: Edgerunners prequel manga gets a surprise release

The anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has inspired a prequel manga titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Madness, which debuted on December 13, 2024, on Kadokawa's Comic Alive+ website. This new series delves into the backstory of the anime's universe, offering fans deeper insights into its characters and setting.

Dark Horse Comics has announced plans to publish the manga in English in North America, making it accessible to a broader audience. The English paperback release is anticipated to follow the digital publication, though specific dates have yet to be confirmed. This expansion of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners narrative into manga form reflects the franchise's growing popularity and the creators' commitment to providing fans with enriched content across various media platforms.

Kadokawa's summary describes it as:

"This original manga adaptation about siblings Pilar and Rebecca has begun...! This is the story of the siblings who have run across Night City to make a name for themselves as Edgerunners... The anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has already captured the hearts of fans around the world, and the show is especially popular thanks to its extreme action and the cute, cool look of Rebecca and her friends."

