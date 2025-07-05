Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is getting a second season

HQ

I thought Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an anime series set in CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 universe, was surprisingly good when watching it back in 2022, so it was disappointing to hear that there were no plans for a second season. Fortunately, plans have changed.

CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger have announced that they are making 10 new episodes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. This second season won't, understandably, continue where the first left off, but be a new standalone story in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.

We're not told anything else noteworthy than that, but at least we know there's another dark, sad and bloody Cyberpunk: Edgerunners story coming in the future.