Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is finally getting a physical release

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the acclaimed anime series set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, has garnered significant attention since its September 2022 debut on Netflix. Produced by Studio Trigger in collaboration with CD Projekt Red, the series offers a standalone narrative that delves into the intricate dynamics of Night City.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating a physical release of the series. However, as of now, there has been no official announcement regarding a Blu-ray or DVD release for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The series remains exclusively available for streaming on Netflix.

The absence of a physical release is notable, especially considering the show's success and the demand from collectors and enthusiasts who prefer tangible media. While the digital streaming model aligns with current industry trends, the lack of a Blu-ray or DVD option leaves a segment of the fanbase without their preferred means of ownership.

In the meantime, viewers can continue to enjoy Cyberpunk: Edgerunners through Netflix's streaming platform. For those interested in a physical copy, it is advisable to stay updated through official channels for any future announcements regarding potential releases.

