Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime series set in Night City

We all know about CD Projekt Red's upcoming, much-anticipated, well-awaited RPG Cyberpunk 2077 and its Night City. That's not the only medium picking Night City up, however. During tonight's Night City Wire, the Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage was accompanied by a surprise announcement and it wasn't game-related.

Turns out, there's a CD Projekt Red-produced anime set in the same universe coming to Netflix in 2022 titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The series is set to be released as a 10-episode season and will tell a story about a street kid becoming an edgerunner, or cyberpunk as we've come to know them as.

The project is being made a reality by Studio Trigger (Kill La Kill, Promare) and will have its score composed by Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka.

Will you be checking Cyberpunk: Edgerunners out on Netflix in 2022?