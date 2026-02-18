Cyberpunk: Edgerunners gets wicked new merch line next month
If you've always wanted to feel like a resident of Night City without having to replace your bones with chrome, here's your best bet.
I don't consider myself to be quite an envious person, but I do turn a little green when I see anyone who was lucky enough to get given a Cyberpunk 2077 jacket from the E3 where they showed off a gameplay demo. Yeah, Ben, looking at you bud. If you're like me, and want to dress in a Night City bomber jacket, then Carbon Core might have just what you need.
The fashion brand is teaming up with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to deliver some new merchandise inspired by the show. In the short teaser below, we don't get a long look at any of t he merch, but we do see numerous jackets, inspired by Lucy, David, and other characters, as well as some long-sleeve shirts, traditional t-shirts, and more.
The merch will go live on the 6th of March, 2026, and we're likely to see prices as well as a full catalogue closer to the time. Looking up Carbon Core online, it's quite tricky to see much of a trace of the fledgling brand, so it's also difficult to predict what price range we'll see these clothes land in. We wouldn't expect them to be cheap, though.