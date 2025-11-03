Cyberpunk creator teases he "has ways" to ensure Keanu Reeves is involved in CD Projekt Red's sequel

HQ

There are some very big names involved with CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, as Keanu Reeves is in the title as Johnny Silverhand and Idris Elba makes an appearance in the Phantom Liberty expansion as Solomon Reed. Talking about the former celebrity, it's unclear if he will make an appearance at all in the coming sequel, as Silverhand's fate was sealed in the existing project, but perhaps there are ways to resurrect the character.

Speaking on a recent livestream by CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk TTRPG creator Mike Pondsmith claimed that he has ways to ensure Reeves has a role in the follow up project when commenting on Reeves' recent claims that he'd like to return to the role of Johnny Silverhand.

"Not that long ago, I saw that Keanu would like to find a way to come back from the dead and play Johnny again. I have ways to do that, Keanu, contact me."

During the stream, Pondsmith also touched on what it was like first seeing Elba in the Phantom Liberty expansion, before dropping a name that many would no doubt also like to see make an appearance in the future of the series.

"Yeah, that was really good but are we going to get in trouble because that guy looks a lot like Idris Elba. He's probably going to sue. And they all go, "it is Idris". What?! Okay, so let me get this straight, you got Keanu Reeves and then you turn around and get Idris Elba. I mean, what's next, Scarlett Johansson?"

Pondsmith then proceeded to tease further by concluding with: "Scarlett, you know, I have roles for you."

Would you like to see Reeves back in Cyberpunk's sequel or Johansson making her debut in the series?