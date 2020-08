You're watching Advertisements

Anno: Mutationem is heading to PlayStation 4, as confirmed during State of Play this week. There was a follow-up post over on the PS Blog which goes into much more detail if you want to know about the mix of 2D and 3D gameplay and the title's cyberpunk setting, and you can see it action via the trailer attached.

Finally, Anno: Mutationem is set to scroll its way onto Sony's current-gen console in December 2020.