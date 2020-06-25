Cyberpunk 2077's wall running scrapped due to design reasons

You're watching Advertisements

If you've followed Cyberpunk 2077's development you've most likely seen the extensive gameplay presentations of the game and in one of the gameplay sessions, namely the 48-minute session from August of 2018, a snippet was shown of a mantis blade-equipped V using the wall running mechanic to prop herself up on a wall above a group of enemies. After having played the game for four hours earlier this week (read our hands-on impressions here), we had a chat with Cyberpunk 2077 level designer Max Pears about the vertical traversal in the game.

We asked whether or not wall running would come to be part of the vertical exploration of Cyberpunk 2077 and got a surprising answer.

"Ah, the wall running" Pears exclaimed, "that is something that we removed due to design reasons, but there's still going to be a lot of flexibility in how you move, that's for sure".

So there you have it - there will be no wall running in Cyberpunk 2077, but that doesn't mean traversal will be limiting in any way.

