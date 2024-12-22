Cyberpunk 2077's V and Johnny Silverhand set to join Fortnite this holiday season

HQ

Fortnite is about to get a major dose of Night City with the arrival of two iconic characters from Cyberpunk 2077—V and Johnny Silverhand. After weeks of rumors, we now know that the characters will be available starting December 23. Players can grab Johnny with his guitar, a special backbling, and his katana, while V will come equipped with the legendary Mantis Blades, a Flathead backbling, and the famous Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech vehicle.

This crossover, which was teased by leaks from @HYPEX, brings Cyberpunk 2077's futuristic flair to Fortnite's chaotic universe. Both characters will be available in the store as part of a bundle for 2800 V-Bucks, but individual items will also be up for grabs. This collaboration signals a growing partnership between CD Projekt Red and Epic Games, with the potential for more Cyberpunk content to make its way into the game in the future.

Are you ready to join the chaos with Johnny and V?